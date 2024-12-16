Burns (toe) is inactive for Sunday night's game versus Green Bay.
The Seahawks activated Burns from injured reserve over the weekend, but he was listed as doubtful to play. The veteran cornerback hasn't played since Week 6, which was his lone appearance of the season.
