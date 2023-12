Burns (knee) was a full participant at practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Burns was forced out with a knee injury during Sunday's loss to the 49ers that sidelined him for the remainder of the contest. With the exact nature of this issue was never revealed, the 28-year-old appears ready to suit up again heading into Monday's matchup versus Philadelphia. Burns has totaled seven tackles while primarily playing on special teams this season.