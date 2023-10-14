Burns (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The 28-year-old corner is expected to miss his third consecutive week, as he continues to recover from his hamstring injury. Burns signed to Seattle's active roster before the team's Week 3 win over Carolina, and he's recorded six total tackles and one pass deflection through three games this year. Expect Kyu Blu Kelly and Chris Steele to see an uptick in work with Burns continuing to miss time.