Burns (groin) was listed as a limited participant on the Seahawks' practice report Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Burns logged his second limited participation of the season after being completely sidelined leading up to last Friday's practice. However, the veteran cornerback was ultimately ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, leaving rookie Coby Bryant to step in with staring slot corner Justin Coleman (calf) also sidelined. Burns' status will be worth monitoring on the Seahawks' injury reports Thursday and Friday.