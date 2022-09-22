Burns (groin) was listed as a full participant on the Seahawks' practice report Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Burns has been dealing with a nagging groin injury since August and wasn't able to play in Seattle's Week 1 or Week 2 games. The cornerback's injury forced Burns to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday. While there's optimism that the veteran will be able to play in Week 3, it's likely that the rookie Coby Bryant will step in as the starting slot corner against Atlanta if Burns is unable to suit up Sunday.