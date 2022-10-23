site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Artie Burns: Remains out
Burns (groin) is inactive Sunday against the Chargers.
Burns has only played once this season in Week 5, as he's dealt with a lingering groin issue throughout the season. He'll work to return in Week 8 against the Giants.
