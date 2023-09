The Seahawks are expected to sign Burns to their 53-man roster Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Seattle signing Burns could be in response to cornerback Riq Woolen suffering a chest injury during Sunday's 37-31 win against Detroit. The 28-year-old has appeared in 74 games throughout his seven-year career, with only five of those appearances coming in the past two seasons. Expect Burns to play a depth role in the Seahawks' secondary going forward.