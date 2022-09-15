Burns (groin) did not participate during the Seahawks' practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Burns was ultimately ruled inactive to play ahead of Seattle's season-opening loss to Denver on Monday night due to a lingering groin injury first suffered in early August. Should the 27-year-old cornerback be unavailable once again this week, veteran Justin Coleman figures to help buoy the Seahawks' now depleted secondary, which appears to have lost strong safety Jamal Adams (knee) to a season-ending injury.