Burns tweaked his groin at Tuesday's practice, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Burns suffered a groin injury Tuesday according to head coach Pete Carroll and it's not clear yet how long the injury will sideline him. When healthy, the cornerback is expected to be a significant part of the Seahawks' secondary in 2022.
