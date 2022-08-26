Burns (groin) will play in the Seahawks' preseason finale against the Cowboys on Friday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Burns had been practicing with Seattle's first-team defense before he suffered a groin injury a couple of weeks ago at a practice. The cornerback will be the lone starting corner in the lineup as Sidney Jones (concussion), who was opposite of Burns, is unavailable. Expect Burns to see limited action at the beginning of Friday's contest.