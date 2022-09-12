Burns (groin) was ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against the Broncos.
Burns was doubtful to play in Week 1 for Seattle after he missed the entirety of this week's practices. The 27-year-old is expected to slot into a primary reserve role in the Seahawks' secondary when healthy this season after he recorded 23 tackles and six passes defended over 11 contests with Chicago last year. In Burns' absence, Sidney Jones, Coby Bryant and Justin Coleman should see increased usage against Denver on Monday night.
