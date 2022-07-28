Burns began training camp Wednesday with the first-team defense, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
A 2016 first-round pick, Burns started his first two seasons with the Steelers but lost his job in the 2018 season and subsequently missed the entire 2020 season with a torn ACL. The 27-year-old cornerback is now on a prove-it deal with the Seahawks, but the team is apparently impressed with his abilities right out of the gate. However, he'll need to compete throughout training camp to keep his job. Sidney Jones is also running with the starters, second-year corner Tre Brown (knee) could return from the PUP list at some point and rookies Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen have shown promise thus far.
