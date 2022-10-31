Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Blythe (knee) is "pretty sore," but his status for Week 9 remains unclear, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Blythe sprained his knee during the Seahawks' Week 8 win over the Giants, but he was only sidelined briefly before returning to the contest. As per usual, it appears like the injury has gotten worse after the starting center's adrenaline wore off, but Blythe's participation in practice will provide further clarity on his availability for Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals.