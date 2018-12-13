Calitro is poised to step into a larger role following the loss of Mychal Kendricks (leg) for the season, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Calitro seems to be the primary beneficiary with K.J. Wright (knee) and Hendricks currently sidelined. Last week, Calitro only received one defensive snap, but had regularly earned 20-plus defensive snaps prior to Kendricks' brief return. Just 24 years old, Calitro possesses plenty of upside but will have to grow up quickly as Seattle looks to cement a wild card berth over the next few weeks.