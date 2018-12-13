Seahawks' Austin Calitro: Next man up for Seahawks
Calitro is poised to step into a larger role following the loss of Mychal Kendricks (leg) for the season, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Calitro seems to be the primary beneficiary with K.J. Wright (knee) and Hendricks currently sidelined. Last week, Calitro only received one defensive snap, but had regularly earned 20-plus defensive snaps prior to Kendricks' brief return. Just 24 years old, Calitro possesses plenty of upside but will have to grow up quickly as Seattle looks to cement a wild card berth over the next few weeks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Coming off disappointing performances, Mitch Trubisky and Jared Goff are good bets to bounce...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Nobody can slow Tyler Lockett down so far, and Jamey Eisenberg doesn't expect the 49ers to...
-
Replacing Wentz and your Eagles
Carson Wentz may miss the rest of the season. Heath Cummings looks at what that means for the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Doug Martin and Leonard Fournette began the season with very different outlooks, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15