Calitro was tendered a contract by the Seahawks on Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Calitro played a depth role with the Seahawks last season, and logged 45 tackles and a half sack across all 16 regular-season games. The 25-year-old played over 40 snaps in only four games in 2018, during which he averaged eight tackles. With K.J. Wright set to test his market in free agency, Calitro could be in line for an increased role 2019.