Seahawks' Austin Calitro: Used as necessary in 2018
Calitro made 45 tackles (32 solo) in 16 games during the 2018 season.
Calitro recorded 10 or less defensive snaps on nine occasions but he worked a heavy rotation as necessary when Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright were injured. Among the four games he played over 40 snaps, Calitro averaged eight tackles. The 25-year-old is under contract for next season and will battle Shaquem Griffin and Jacob Martin for a starting role if K.J. Wright walks in free agency.
