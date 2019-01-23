Calitro made 45 tackles (32 solo) in 16 games during the 2018 season.

Calitro recorded 10 or less defensive snaps on nine occasions but he worked a heavy rotation as necessary when Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright were injured. Among the four games he played over 40 snaps, Calitro averaged eight tackles. The 25-year-old is under contract for next season and will battle Shaquem Griffin and Jacob Martin for a starting role if K.J. Wright walks in free agency.

