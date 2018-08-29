Davis is likely to be released after the Seahawks traded for Brett Hundley, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Apparently displeased with the competition between Davis and rookie seventh-round pick Alex McGough, the Seahawks traded for Hundley one day before the final preseason game. With McGough a better bet to land on the practice squad, Davis may find himself out of a job by Week 1. There is some chance Seattle could keep three quarterbacks on the roster early in the season while Hundley gets up to speed with the playbook.