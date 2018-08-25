Davis completed two of three passes for minus-1 yard during Friday's 21-20 preseason loss to the Vikings.

QB Alex McGough, who is competing with Davis for the backup job, produced a dud as well, completing five of 14 passes for 140 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Neither signal caller has looked good through the first three preseason games, and if that carries into the final exhibition game the Seahawks may ponder free agency.