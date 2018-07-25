Seahawks' Austin Davis: Vying for primary backup spot
Davis has a chance to win the backup quarterback spot should he hold off Alex McGough during training camp, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
All things equal, Davis wins both the experience and incumbent arguments over McGough. It'll be interesting to see how this battle pans out given Russell Wilson's durability. Could Wilson's reliability allow the Seahawks the luxury of grooming McGough as the primary backup? Only time will answer that one. As for now, reports are that Davis has been more consistent throughout minicamp. The real test lies ahead with training camp right around the bend, however.
