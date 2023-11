The Seahawks activated Faoliu (knee) from the reserve/PUP list Monday, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Faoliu began the campaign on the PUP list while continuing to recover from knee surgery he underwent following the conclusion of the XFL season earlier in 2023. He was designated to return Oct. 25 and will now get a chance to make his first NFL appearance since 2021. Faoliu will look to impress as a rotational piece on Seattle's defensive line.