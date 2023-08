Seattle placed Faoliu (knee) on the reserve/PUP list Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Faoliu continues to recover from a knee surgery he underwent following the 2023 XFL season and will be forced to miss the first four games of the 2023 NFL campaign. When healthy, the 24-year-old defensive tackle should compete for a rotational role along Seattle's defensive line.