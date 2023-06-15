Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that Faoliu underwent knee surgery following the 2023 XFL season, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Carroll did not elaborate on the exact timing of Faoliu's surgery, but he suggested that it was mostly a clean-up procedure. The 24-year-old earned All-XFL honors and posted 24 tackles and a sack while playing with the Seattle Sea Dragons of this spring football league. Faoliu then received an invite to the Seahawks' rookie minicamp, and he became the first tryout player to sign with the team in May, per Condotta. When healthy, the 292-pounder will look to carve out a depth role during Seattle training camp.