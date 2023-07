Faoliu (knee) was placed on the Seahawks active/PUP list Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Faoliu is still in recovery after having surgery on his knee following the 2023 XFL season according to head coach Pete Carroll. The 6-3 nose tackle was named to the All-XFL team after his season with the Seattle Sea Dragons. He also briefly played with the Cowboys for one game in 2021. There is currently no timetable for his return.