Seahawks' Barkevious Mingo: Headed for pass-rushing role
Head coach Pete Carroll said Mingo is preparing for a pass-rushing role in advance of the 2019 season, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. "Last year it was Sam backer and a little bit of pass-rush stuff, and he never really got to dig in. He can make problems for the opponent because he's so fast and so long, so we will really try to accentuate that, and we'll do that again through camp. We want to really specialize him as a rusher knowing he can play the 'backer spot," Carroll said on the final day of minicamp.
Carroll reportedly wants to get Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright and Mychal Kendricks on the field at the same time, so it sounds like Mingo isn't headed for the same starting strongside linebacker role he had in 2018. That Shaquem Griffin is also working at strongside linebacker now suggests there may not be many snaps at linebacker to be had. While it's not clear if he'll have to put his hand in the dirt, Mingo probably isn't likely to see another 517 defensive snaps like he did last year, though it sounds like he could have plenty of opportunities to post one than more than the one sack he had.
More News
-
Seahawks' Barkevious Mingo: Inconsistent role in 2018•
-
Seahawks' Barkevious Mingo: Ticketed for crucial role•
-
Seahawks' Barkevious Mingo: Inks two-year deal with Seattle•
-
Colts' Barkevious Mingo: Finishes season strong•
-
Colts' Barkevious Mingo: Earns second sack of season•
-
Colts' Barkevious Mingo: Gets first sack of season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie quarterback breakdown
Who figure to be the top quarterbacks taken in Fantasy drafts? Dave Richard projects only three...
-
Rookie tight end breakdown
Who figure to be the top rookie tight ends taken in Fantasy drafts? Dave Richard projects these...
-
Take draft discount on Eric Ebron?
Ben Gretch continues his Ex Post Outcome series with a look at whether Eric Ebron is worth...
-
Rookie wide receiver breakdown
Who figure to be the top rookie wideouts taken in Fantasy drafts? Dave Richard projects these...
-
Rookie running back breakdown
Who figure to be the top rookie running backs taken in Fantasy drafts? Dave Richard projects...
-
Fantasy Football breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...