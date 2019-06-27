Head coach Pete Carroll said Mingo is preparing for a pass-rushing role in advance of the 2019 season, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. "Last year it was Sam backer and a little bit of pass-rush stuff, and he never really got to dig in. He can make problems for the opponent because he's so fast and so long, so we will really try to accentuate that, and we'll do that again through camp. We want to really specialize him as a rusher knowing he can play the 'backer spot," Carroll said on the final day of minicamp.

Carroll reportedly wants to get Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright and Mychal Kendricks on the field at the same time, so it sounds like Mingo isn't headed for the same starting strongside linebacker role he had in 2018. That Shaquem Griffin is also working at strongside linebacker now suggests there may not be many snaps at linebacker to be had. While it's not clear if he'll have to put his hand in the dirt, Mingo probably isn't likely to see another 517 defensive snaps like he did last year, though it sounds like he could have plenty of opportunities to post one than more than the one sack he had.