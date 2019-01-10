Seahawks' Barkevious Mingo: Inconsistent role in 2018
Mingo made 48 tackles and a sack in the 2018 season.
Mingo averaged 32 defensive snaps per game, but he recorded 20 or less in four of the last seven weeks while understudy Jacob Martin saw an increased role. He likely fell below expectations since he isn't a dependable pass rusher and doesn't drop into coverage often. Mingo will likely face additional competition from Martin during the offseason program and training camp.
