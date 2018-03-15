Mingo signed a two-year, $6.8 million deal with the Seahawks on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mingo started off slow during his first season with the Colts in 2017, but he appeared to become more comfortable as the year went on and ultimately racked up 33 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles during his final eight games. He'll likely remain in a rotational role with the Seahawks, but it isn't out of the question for him to earn a spot in the starting lineup with a strong showing in training camp. As it stands, the 2013 first-round linebacker only has D.J. Alexander and Paul Dawson to compete with for the starting gig opposite K.J. Wright.