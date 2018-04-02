Mingo likely will play strong-side linebacker in Seattle's 4-3 base defense, while serving as an edge rusher on passing downs, ESPN.com's Brady Henderson reports.

The sixth overall pick in the 2013 draft, Mingo enjoyed the best season of his career last year in Indianapolis, piling up 47 tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 16 games. He often was asked to drop into coverage on passing downs, but the Seahawks plan to give him more opportunities to get after the quarterback. General manager John Schneider said Mingo was the team's top priority among external free agents, perhaps hinting at a role similar to the one Bruce Irvin occupied from 2013 to 2015. Irvin had 115 tackles, 14 sacks and three interceptions in 42 regular-season games during that stretch, with his versatility allowing him to stay on the field alongside fellow edge rushers Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril (neck). Mingo won't have quite as much competition for snaps, potentially making him a huge bargain on a two-year, $6.8 million contract.