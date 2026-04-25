The Seahawks selected Stephens in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 148th overall.

The Seahawks sent a 2027 fourth-round pick to the Browns for this pick. Stephens was a three-year starter at Iowa and didn't allow a sack as a senior. He played at left guard at Iowa but did take some snaps at center at the Senior Bowl. Stephens should provide depth to the Seahawk's interior offensive line. However, his upside is ultimately limited by his below-average athleticism. After all, he had the shortest arms and smallest hands at the NFL combine, and his 5.35-second 40-yard dash left plenty to be desired.