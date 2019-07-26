Burr-Kirven (sports hernia) passed his physical and was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list Thursday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Burr-Kirven had sports hernia surgery in May and his activation off the PUP list is right in line with the expected recovery timetable from that surgery. He'll be competing for a depth linebacker and special teams role with the Seahawks.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • alvin-kamara-saints.jpg

    Picking No. 2 in PPR

    The first round is easy if you're picking second. It's the decisions in Rounds 2 and 3 that...

  • ezekiel-elliott-1400.jpg

    Picking No. 3 in PPR

    The No. 3 pick offers the security of knowing you'll get a stud running back, but it's not...

  • NFL: Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers

    Picking No. 4 in PPR

    Picking fourth is an enviable spot in 2019, as you can sit back and nab whichever elite running...