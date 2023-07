Burr-Kirven re-signed with the Seahawks on Thursday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Burr-Kirven was released by the Seahawks in March after missing the last two seasons recovering from a torn ACL injury that he suffered in the 2021 preseason. The 2019 fifth-round pick has primarily operated on special teams in his NFL career and will look to fill that role once more as he gets another opportunity in Seattle.