Seahawks' Ben Burr-Kirven: Earns spot on roster
Burr-Kirven made the Seahawks' 53-man roster, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
The Seahawks picked Burr-Kirven in the fifth round of April's draft, and he had an outstanding preseason to make the initial roster. While he outplayed Shaquem Griffin (knee) through preseason, he's still behind Jadeveon Clowney, K.J. Wright and Mychal Kendricks on the depth chart. Expect the Seahawks to give him situational work on defense while letting him maintain a role on special teams.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Cam
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Picking No. 4 overall in non-PPR
Jamey Eisenberg walks through his approach from the No. 4 spot in non-PPR leagues.
-
Picking No. 3 in non-PPR
No complaining if you're picking third overall! You're guaranteed three top-31 players, and...
-
Picking No. 1 in non-PPR
Ben Gretch breaks down his strategy from the No. 1 spot in a recent non-PPR draft.
-
Picking No. 2 in non-PPR
Landing Pick No. 2 ensures an elite running back and not much else.
-
30 Deep Sleepers for Daft Day
Jamey Eisenberg names his top 30 sleepers with Average Draft Positions outside the top 120...