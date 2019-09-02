Burr-Kirven made the Seahawks' 53-man roster, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

The Seahawks picked Burr-Kirven in the fifth round of April's draft, and he had an outstanding preseason to make the initial roster. While he outplayed Shaquem Griffin (knee) through preseason, he's still behind Jadeveon Clowney, K.J. Wright and Mychal Kendricks on the depth chart. Expect the Seahawks to give him situational work on defense while letting him maintain a role on special teams.

