Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Burr-Kirven has progressed in his recovery from nerve damage in his knee, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Burr-Kirven, who's scheduled to become a free agent this offseason after missing both of the last two campaigns due to the torn ACL he sustained during a preseason game in 2021, will have an opportunity to return to Seattle if he's eventually cleared for football-related activities. The 2019 fifth-round pick operated as one of the Seahawks' top special-teams contributors across his first two years in the NFL.