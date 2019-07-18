Seahawks' Ben Burr-Kirven: Lands on PUP list
Burr-Kirven (sports hernia) was placed on Seattle's Physically Unable to Perform list Wednesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Because training camp hasn't started yet, Burr-Kirven can come off the PUP list anytime between now and the end of preseason. The 21-year-old underwent sports hernia surgery in May but got in some conditioning work earlier this offseason. Burr-Kirven is expected to be limited to a depth role on defense while contributing mostly on special teams when healthy this season.
