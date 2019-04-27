The Seahawks selected Burr-Kirvin in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 142nd overall.

Burr-Kirven (6-foot, 230 pounds) is an undersized but highly productive linebacker with standout athleticism. He's also a Washington product, making the Seahawks match convenient. Burr-Kirven ran a 4.56-second 40 at the combine while adding a 121-inch broad jump, and 10.94 agility score, demonstrating clear sideline-to-sideline range. He didn't spend much time in opposing backfields at Washington (5.5 tackles for loss in 2018), but Burr-Kirven's 176 tackles in 14 games last year is an enormous total. He should stick as a backup and special teams contributor.

