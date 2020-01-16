Play

Burr-Kirven made eight special-teams tackles over 16 regular-season games in 2019.

The Seahawks selected Burr-Kirven in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he made the team out of training camp. The 22-year-old was buried on the defensive depth chart, but he managed to make an impact by ranking second on the team behind rookie Ugo Amadi in special-teams tackles. Burr-Kirven will vie for additional defensive reps in 2020 if the team doesn't retain Mychal Kendricks (knee), but he faces an uphill battle since rookie Cody Barton showed versatility and made four starts this year.

