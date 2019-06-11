Coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Burr-Kirven underwent sports-hernia surgery six weeks ago, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Burr-Kirven has sat most of the offseason out due to the surgery, but has began conditioning work at practice per Bell. Typically for this type of injury there's a 4-to-6 week recovery period, so the Washington product is right on schedule. The fifth-round pick in April's draft is expected to stick as a backup and special teams contributor after he made 176 tackles in 14 games for the Huskies last season.

