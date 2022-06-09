Coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that Burr-Kirven is set to have an additional clean-up procedure after suffering a season-ending torn ACL last August, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Carroll also added that Burr-Kirven's surgery will address some lingering scar tissue in his knee and he is questionable for the start of Seattle's training camp. The 2019 fifth-round pick collected 16 tackles and one forced fumble and was a major contributor on special teams over his first two seasons with the Seahawks. Burr-Kirven should have an opportunity to reprise his role on special teams heading into the final year of his rookie contract.