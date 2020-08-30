Coach Pete Carroll said Sunday that Mayowa has been "banged up'' recently, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Mayowa's injury remains undisclosed, but there's not yet any reason to worry that his availability for Week 1 is in any danger. The 29-year-old has impressed while primarily working with the first-team defense during training camp, so he could be in line to handle a starting role if he's able to get healthy without missing much time.
