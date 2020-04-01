Play

Mayowa signed a contract with the Seahawks on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Mayowa joined the Raiders on a one-year deal for 2019 and had 15 tackles (10 solo), seven sacks and three forced fumbles in 15 games. The 28-year-old worked in a rotational role in Oakland, having played over 50 percent of defensive snaps in only one contest. Mayowa should provide a boost to the Seahawks' pass rush, which ranked tied-29th in the league in 2019 with 28 total sacks.

