Seahawks' Benson Mayowa: Healthy for Week 11
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Mayowa (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation into Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reports.
Mayowa will return after a three-week absence. He posted a career-best seven sacks for the Raiders last season but has just two sacks through six games played with Seattle.
