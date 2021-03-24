Mayowa signed a two-year contract worth up to $8.8 million with the Seahawks on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mayowa finished third on the Seahawks with six sacks in 2021, so he'll return to the team for an encore. The 29-year-old's playing time tapered off a bit toward the end of the season, but he still started in nine of his 13 appearances. The Seahawks also signed Kerry Hyder to a three-year, $16.5 million contract Tuesday, so Mayowa will need to beat out L.J. Collier (ankle) and possibly Alton Robinson for a starting job in 2021.