Seahawks' Benson Mayowa: Not playing Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Mayowa (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Mayowa sat out the first two practices of the week and received the questionable tag, but he won't be suiting up Sunday. Alton Robinson figures to have an increased role in his absence.
