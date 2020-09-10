Mayowa (undisclosed) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, and he's expected to start at defensive end in Sunday's game against the Falcons, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The 29-year-old posted a career-high seven sacks last year with the Raiders despite averaging just 21 defensive snaps per game. With a starting role on tap now, he has a solid opportunity to repeat that number while improving on the mere 15 tackles he registered in 2019.