Seahawks' Benson Mayowa: Ready to rock
RotoWire Staff
Sep 27, 2020
Mayowa (groin) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Mayowa came into the with a questionable tag after not practice Wednesday and Thursday, however, he's progressed well enough to play. Now healthy, the Idaho product is expected to handle his usual starting role at defensive end.
