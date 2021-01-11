Mayowa posted 24 tackles, six sacks, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles over 13 regular-season games in the 2020 season.

Mayowa was an immediate boost to the Seahawks' pass rush, as he finished third on the team with six sacks and led the team with 14 quarterback hits. Despite missing three games, Mayowa logged a career-high 571 snaps on defense. He'll turn 30 years old in training camp next season, and it remains to be seen if he'll be re-signed. The Seahawks could also lose Carlos Dunlap in free agency, so they may need to keep Mayowa around if they're not comfortable with Rasheem Green, L.J. Collier and Alton Robinson taking on larger roles.