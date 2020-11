Mayowa (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Rams, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Mayowa will watch from the sidelines for a third straight week, as he failed to practice all week and can't seem to shake the ankle injury. The Seahawks' trade acquisition of Carlos Dunlap helps cover for Mayowa's absence, and both L.J. Collier and Rasheem Green should see extra work until Mayowa returns.