Seahawks' Blair Walsh: Converts FG, three PATs in win at NYG

Walsh converted a 39-yard field and three extra points in Seattle's win at the Giants on Sunday.

Walsh hasn't had many scoring opportunities this season. He ranks 21st in field-goal attempts with 11 and 15th with 13 extra-point attempts. The Seahawks' offense has been moderately improved in recent weeks, so perhaps Walsh will get more opportunities soon.

