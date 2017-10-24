Seahawks' Blair Walsh: Converts FG, three PATs in win at NYG
Walsh converted a 39-yard field and three extra points in Seattle's win at the Giants on Sunday.
Walsh hasn't had many scoring opportunities this season. He ranks 21st in field-goal attempts with 11 and 15th with 13 extra-point attempts. The Seahawks' offense has been moderately improved in recent weeks, so perhaps Walsh will get more opportunities soon.
