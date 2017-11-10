Seahawks' Blair Walsh: Fulfills duties Thursday
Walsh hit a pair of field goals and a pair of extra points Thursday against the Cardinals.
Walsh's abilities came into question against the Redskins in Week 9, when he missed all three field goal attempts. The 27-year-old kicker has four total missed field goals and one missed extra point this season. The blemish in Week 9 likely hurt fantasy owners' trust, but he appears to be back on the right track.
