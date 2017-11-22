Seahawks' Blair Walsh: Gets vote of confidence from Carroll
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said he still has confidence in Walsh, who came up short on a 52-yard field goal attempt that would've tied the score in the final seconds of Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Falcons, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Walsh converted his other three attempts, but he previously went 0-for-3 in a 17-14 loss to the Redskins in Week 9. His track record suggests he should be on a short leash, which ultimately may be the case as the season progresses. Another poor outing could inspire the Seahawks to bring in other kickers for workouts, but Walsh will at least get another shot Week 12 in San Francisco.
