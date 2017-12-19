Seahawks' Blair Walsh: Just one point
Walsh did not attempt a field goal but made his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 42-7 loss to the Rams.
Walsh did all that was required of him Sunday, but unfortunately that barely translated into any fantasy success. Through 14 games, he now totes 91 points.
